Left Menu

Family Feud Erupts as Actor Mohan Babu Surrenders Weapon

Veteran actor Mohan Babu has surrendered his licensed weapon following a legal notice from the police amid family disputes involving his son Manoj. The disputes have escalated, leading to accusations of attempted murder and property conflicts. Legal proceedings are ongoing as the court has deferred appearance notices for Babu and his son.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-12-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 19:57 IST
Family Feud Erupts as Actor Mohan Babu Surrenders Weapon
Mohan Babu
  • Country:
  • India

Mohan Babu, a former Rajya Sabha member and renowned actor, has handed over his licensed weapon to Andhra Pradesh police amid ongoing legal issues involving family disputes. The move follows a police notice issued due to cases registered against Babu and his son Manoj.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, G Sudheer Babu, revealed that Mohan Babu holds two licensed firearms; however, neither was registered under the jurisdiction of the Rachakonda Police. The High Court has exempted Babu from appearing before the police until December 24.

The family's internal conflict intensified when Mohan Babu accused his son and daughter-in-law of attempting to seize his residence. Manoj refuted claims of property disputes, citing concerns for his family's safety instead. Legal investigations continue with significant controversy surrounding the high-profile case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024