Family Feud Erupts as Actor Mohan Babu Surrenders Weapon
Veteran actor Mohan Babu has surrendered his licensed weapon following a legal notice from the police amid family disputes involving his son Manoj. The disputes have escalated, leading to accusations of attempted murder and property conflicts. Legal proceedings are ongoing as the court has deferred appearance notices for Babu and his son.
Mohan Babu, a former Rajya Sabha member and renowned actor, has handed over his licensed weapon to Andhra Pradesh police amid ongoing legal issues involving family disputes. The move follows a police notice issued due to cases registered against Babu and his son Manoj.
Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, G Sudheer Babu, revealed that Mohan Babu holds two licensed firearms; however, neither was registered under the jurisdiction of the Rachakonda Police. The High Court has exempted Babu from appearing before the police until December 24.
The family's internal conflict intensified when Mohan Babu accused his son and daughter-in-law of attempting to seize his residence. Manoj refuted claims of property disputes, citing concerns for his family's safety instead. Legal investigations continue with significant controversy surrounding the high-profile case.
