Homeward Bound: The Journey of Hamida Bano

An Indian woman, Hamida Bano, returned to India after being fraudulently taken to Pakistan 22 years ago by a travel agent promising a job in Dubai. After years of struggle, aided by a YouTuber's efforts, she reunited with her family at the Wagah Border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 16-12-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 23:04 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

After two decades in Pakistan, Indian national Hamida Bano has finally returned to her homeland. Her journey began in 2002 when a travel agent lured her with the promise of employment in Dubai but trafficked her instead to Pakistan.

Bano, who hails from Mumbai, was deceived and ended up in Hyderabad, Sindh province, living under dire circumstances. Her story came into the public eye last year when local YouTuber Waliullah Maroof shared her plight.

Thanks to Maroof's vlog, Bano was able to reconnect with her family in India. This week, Bano crossed the Wagah Border, saying she had lost hope of ever returning home but was overjoyed to reunite with her loved ones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

