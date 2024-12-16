Homeward Bound: The Journey of Hamida Bano

After two decades in Pakistan, Indian national Hamida Bano has finally returned to her homeland. Her journey began in 2002 when a travel agent lured her with the promise of employment in Dubai but trafficked her instead to Pakistan.

Bano, who hails from Mumbai, was deceived and ended up in Hyderabad, Sindh province, living under dire circumstances. Her story came into the public eye last year when local YouTuber Waliullah Maroof shared her plight.

Thanks to Maroof's vlog, Bano was able to reconnect with her family in India. This week, Bano crossed the Wagah Border, saying she had lost hope of ever returning home but was overjoyed to reunite with her loved ones.

