Raj Kundra Speaks Out: Media, Family, and Legal Battles

Raj Kundra, businessman and husband of Shilpa Shetty, discusses the impact of media on his family's reputation amid ongoing legal issues. He expresses frustration with inaccurate coverage linking his wife to controversies, urging responsible journalism. Kundra emphasizes a simple life focus on family and support from loved ones.

Updated: 17-12-2024 11:50 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 11:50 IST
Raj Kundra, a prominent businessman and husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, has broken his silence regarding ongoing legal challenges and the media's role in shaping public opinion about his family. Kundra, arrested by Mumbai Police in 2021 over allegations related to adult content production, has consistently asserted the legitimacy of his business ventures.

In an interview with ANI, Kundra criticized media outlets for dragging his wife into the controversy, stating that it's unfair to tarnish Shilpa Shetty's hard-earned reputation for clickbait. Kundra, known for his involvement in business and sports, including IPL franchise ownership, urged the public to keep his personal challenges separate from his family.

The controversy surrounding Kundra worsened after allegations of money laundering linked to adult content surfaced, prompting the Directorate of Enforcement to summon him. He lamented over what he termed "trial by media," voicing concerns over facts occasionally being overlooked in the rush to report news.

Kundra expressed gratitude for the unwavering support from his wife and family, emphasizing his preference for a modest lifestyle centered around family, away from public distractions. He urged the media to adopt a fact-checking approach, advising journalists to contact his PR team for clarifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

