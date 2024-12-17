Left Menu

Rapper Badshah Fined for Traffic Violations

Popular rapper Badshah was fined Rs 15,000 by Gurugram Traffic Police for traffic violations, including driving on the wrong side, playing loud music, and rash driving. The incident occurred during a concert appearance, and public recordings led to police action.

Badshah (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram Traffic Police have levied a Rs 15,000 fine on renowned rapper Badshah following allegations of traffic violations. The violations include driving on the wrong side, playing music too loudly, and driving recklessly, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The occurrence took place on December 15 when Badshah attended a concert at Airia Mall on Sohana Road, featuring Punjabi singer Karan Aujla. The police stated that Badshah was in a Mahindra Thar registered to Deepender Malik from Panipat.

Due to heavy traffic, Badshah's convoy took the wrong side, prompting onlookers to capture the incident on film. As the videos gained traction on social media, traffic authorities issued a challan on Monday. Traffic Inspector Devender Kumar indicated that the charges included rash driving and playing loud music.

(With inputs from agencies.)

