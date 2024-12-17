Rapper Badshah Fined for Traffic Violations

Gurugram Traffic Police have levied a Rs 15,000 fine on renowned rapper Badshah following allegations of traffic violations. The violations include driving on the wrong side, playing music too loudly, and driving recklessly, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The occurrence took place on December 15 when Badshah attended a concert at Airia Mall on Sohana Road, featuring Punjabi singer Karan Aujla. The police stated that Badshah was in a Mahindra Thar registered to Deepender Malik from Panipat.

Due to heavy traffic, Badshah's convoy took the wrong side, prompting onlookers to capture the incident on film. As the videos gained traction on social media, traffic authorities issued a challan on Monday. Traffic Inspector Devender Kumar indicated that the charges included rash driving and playing loud music.

