Merck Foundation Calls for 2025 Film Award Entries Championing Social and Health Causes
Merck Foundation invites filmmakers and young talents from Africa to apply for the 2025 Film Awards. The awards aim to address critical social and health issues through creative storytelling. Notable films in 2023 addressed infertility stigma, girl education, and gender violence. Applications close on October 30, 2025.
The Merck Foundation has announced the call for applications for its 2025 Film Awards, encouraging African filmmakers and young talents to address critical social and health issues through cinematic storytelling. The foundation, in collaboration with First Ladies of Africa and Asia, continues to elevate awareness around topics such as infertility stigma and gender-based violence.
Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of the Merck Foundation, celebrated the winners of the 2023 'More Than a Mother' Film Award, highlighting works that tackled issues from girls' education to female genital mutilation. Kelej expressed optimism about the potential for filmmaking to provoke cultural change.
The deadlines for submission are set for September 30, 2025, for the 'More Than a Mother' theme, and October 30, 2025, for the 'Diabetes & Hypertension' theme. These awards present a platform for fresh voices to amplify pressing regional issues and inspire societal shifts.
