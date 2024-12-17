Left Menu

Merck Foundation Calls for 2025 Film Award Entries Championing Social and Health Causes

Merck Foundation invites filmmakers and young talents from Africa to apply for the 2025 Film Awards. The awards aim to address critical social and health issues through creative storytelling. Notable films in 2023 addressed infertility stigma, girl education, and gender violence. Applications close on October 30, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 17:43 IST
Merck Foundation Calls for 2025 Film Award Entries Championing Social and Health Causes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Merck Foundation has announced the call for applications for its 2025 Film Awards, encouraging African filmmakers and young talents to address critical social and health issues through cinematic storytelling. The foundation, in collaboration with First Ladies of Africa and Asia, continues to elevate awareness around topics such as infertility stigma and gender-based violence.

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of the Merck Foundation, celebrated the winners of the 2023 'More Than a Mother' Film Award, highlighting works that tackled issues from girls' education to female genital mutilation. Kelej expressed optimism about the potential for filmmaking to provoke cultural change.

The deadlines for submission are set for September 30, 2025, for the 'More Than a Mother' theme, and October 30, 2025, for the 'Diabetes & Hypertension' theme. These awards present a platform for fresh voices to amplify pressing regional issues and inspire societal shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024