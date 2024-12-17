Andhra Pradesh Unveils Ambitious Tourism Blueprint for 2024-29
Andhra Pradesh's Tourism Minister, K Durgesh, announced the new tourism policy for 2024-29 aiming to transform the state into a tourism hub. The policy includes creating multiple themed circuits and emphasizes revenue growth, safety, and employment, promising full government cooperation with investors.
Andhra Pradesh's Tourism Minister, K Durgesh, has announced an ambitious new tourism policy for the 2024-29 period, promising robust collaboration between the government and potential investors.
The policy marks a pivotal shift as the state, awarded industry status to tourism under the TDP-led government, takes strides to become a major tourism hub in the next five years.
Plans are underway for creating a diverse range of tourism circuits, including ecotourism, temple circuits, Buddhist trails, and more, alongside developing seven anchor hubs and 25 thematic approaches for boosting tourism, with a special focus on growth, safety, and job creation.
