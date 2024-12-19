Rediscovering Roots: The Role of History in Shaping Our Future
Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, emphasizes the importance of understanding history to enhance decision-making and future planning. During the unveiling of Raghvendra Panchang's silver jubilee issue, he urged a reconnection with cultural roots to promote a value-based, spiritually enriched lifestyle.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha underscored the vital role of history in cultivating analytical thinking and decision-making skills essential for a brighter future. He called for a return to cultural roots to achieve clarity in vision and meaningful future goals.
During the silver jubilee unveiling of Raghvendra Panchang, he extended his congratulations to Chander Mouli Raina, the editorial team, and the Raghvendra Jyotish Sansthan Trust. Sinha applauded their endeavors to raise awareness and preserve the Panchang's composite cultural legacy.
Sinha stressed the importance of astrology and ancient scriptures, advocating for their positive influence on diverse communities. He emphasized the need to spread the significance of a spiritually rich and value-driven lifestyle among citizens, reiterating that a grasp of history fuels critical thinking for future development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Building Bridges: Culture Connects Youth Globally
Eswatini Signs New CPF with IAEA to Drive Development in Health, Agriculture, and Nuclear Safety
Heritage in Danger: The Controversy Over Pushpabant Palace
Jasleen Kaur's Triumph: Fusion of Culture and Art Wins Turner Prize 2024
Guwahati's Heritage Rail Coach Restaurant: A Unique Dining Encounter by the Riverfront