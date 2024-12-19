Rediscovering Roots: The Role of History in Shaping Our Future

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha underscored the vital role of history in cultivating analytical thinking and decision-making skills essential for a brighter future. He called for a return to cultural roots to achieve clarity in vision and meaningful future goals.

During the silver jubilee unveiling of Raghvendra Panchang, he extended his congratulations to Chander Mouli Raina, the editorial team, and the Raghvendra Jyotish Sansthan Trust. Sinha applauded their endeavors to raise awareness and preserve the Panchang's composite cultural legacy.

Sinha stressed the importance of astrology and ancient scriptures, advocating for their positive influence on diverse communities. He emphasized the need to spread the significance of a spiritually rich and value-driven lifestyle among citizens, reiterating that a grasp of history fuels critical thinking for future development.

(With inputs from agencies.)