Tragic Incident: Class 11 Student Found Dead in Odisha Hostel

The body of a Class 11 student, Tofali Naik, was found hanging in a hostel bathroom on Thursday in Bhawanipatna, Odisha, as confirmed by local police. The student hailed from Birikote village and was studying commerce at Maa Manikeswari University.

The tragic discovery was made when hostel inmates, unable to get a response after noticing the bathroom door locked from inside, alerted authorities. Police intervened, broke open the door, and found the student's body hanging by a towel from the shower pipe.

Authorities suspect suicide and have begun a thorough investigation. The university's vice-chancellor, Nibedita Nath, indicated that the exact cause would be ascertained from the post-mortem. Tofali's father revealed she was slightly depressed but unaware of any specific reason behind her alleged suicide.

(With inputs from agencies.)