Dr. MGR Educational Triumphs at Budding Chef Challenge

Dr. MGR Educational And Research Institute's Department of Hotel Management & Culinary Arts won the Budding Chef Challenge 2024 in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Competing against students from 12 colleges, they secured 3,000 points, winning 40 medals and showcasing exceptional skills in various culinary categories. This victory highlights the institute's dedication to hospitality education.

Dr. MGR Educational And Research Institute's Department of Hotel Management & Culinary Arts has clinched the overall championship at the Budding Chef Challenge 2024, India's inaugural 'Farm to Table Culinary' competition.

Held in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, the event saw participation from over 100 students across 12 colleges. The university's team distinguished themselves by amassing an impressive 3,000 points and earning 40 medals: 7 gold, 13 silver, and 20 bronze, alongside accolades in diverse categories such as Live Cake Decoration and the Mystery Basket Challenge.

Prof. Chef M. Prabu, Dean of the department, attributed the success to rigorous training and teamwork. The university president, Er. ACS Arunkumar, praised the competition for fostering essential culinary skills and creativity among students, further reinforcing Dr. MGR Institute's legacy in hospitality education.

