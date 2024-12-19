Voluntary Relocation Sparks Debate in Tiger Reserves
The Indian government emphasizes that village relocations from core areas of tiger reserves are voluntary. Guidelines issued under wildlife protection laws aim to balance tiger conservation with community rights. Protests rise as tribes oppose relocation directives, citing historical forest bonds and delayed rights enforcement.
- Country:
- India
The Indian government affirmed on Thursday that the process of relocating villages from tiger reserve core areas remains entirely voluntary.
Environment Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh conveyed this stance in the Rajya Sabha, explaining that the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has laid down guidelines for an incentivized voluntary relocation scheme in designated tiger habitats. These guidelines fall under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, and the Forest Rights Act, 2006.
Significant protests emerged from tribal communities in core zones of tiger reserves across India against directives for accelerated relocations, highlighting their long-standing connection to forest ecosystems and concerns over delayed enforcement of their rights under existing laws.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Opposition Unites: Protests Erupt in Parliament Over Adani Indictment
Walkout Drama: Opposition Protests Farmers' Plight in Rajya Sabha
Protests and Prohibitions: Rahul Gandhi's Controversial Sambhal Visit
Vice President Sparks Dialogue on Farmer Protests: Urges Government to Fulfill Promises
Massive Protests Erupt in Jharkhand for Hindu Safety in Bangladesh