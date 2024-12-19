Voluntary Relocation Sparks Debate in Tiger Reserves

The Indian government affirmed on Thursday that the process of relocating villages from tiger reserve core areas remains entirely voluntary.

Environment Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh conveyed this stance in the Rajya Sabha, explaining that the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has laid down guidelines for an incentivized voluntary relocation scheme in designated tiger habitats. These guidelines fall under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, and the Forest Rights Act, 2006.

Significant protests emerged from tribal communities in core zones of tiger reserves across India against directives for accelerated relocations, highlighting their long-standing connection to forest ecosystems and concerns over delayed enforcement of their rights under existing laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)