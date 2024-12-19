Penning Progress: Assam CM's Inspiring Literature

On Thursday, Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya unveiled two new books by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, titled 'Diary (Part 3)' and 'Collection of Speeches (Part 3)'. The governor emphasized their cultural and historical significance, describing Sarma as both a politician and a distinguished writer, inspiring him to learn Assamese.

Governor Acharya lauded Sarma's ability to balance political duties while contributing literature and urged the youth to follow his example. He applauded the chief minister for advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision in Assam while ensuring the state's comprehensive growth.

CM Sarma explained that while engaged in political duties across India, his writings document Assam's administrative progress. The books chronicle essential events, like the peace agreement with ULFA, showcasing contributions to development across various sectors. Sarma's speeches reflect the resilience and future aspirations of Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)