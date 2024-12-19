Left Menu

Penning Progress: Assam CM's Inspiring Literature

Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya released two books by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, highlighting their societal importance. Acharya praised Sarma's dual capabilities as a politician and writer, encouraging the younger generation. Sarma emphasized that his works reflect Assam's developmental progress and are vital resources for future research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 19-12-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 22:53 IST
Penning Progress: Assam CM's Inspiring Literature
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya unveiled two new books by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, titled 'Diary (Part 3)' and 'Collection of Speeches (Part 3)'. The governor emphasized their cultural and historical significance, describing Sarma as both a politician and a distinguished writer, inspiring him to learn Assamese.

Governor Acharya lauded Sarma's ability to balance political duties while contributing literature and urged the youth to follow his example. He applauded the chief minister for advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision in Assam while ensuring the state's comprehensive growth.

CM Sarma explained that while engaged in political duties across India, his writings document Assam's administrative progress. The books chronicle essential events, like the peace agreement with ULFA, showcasing contributions to development across various sectors. Sarma's speeches reflect the resilience and future aspirations of Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024