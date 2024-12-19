West Bengal Street Renamed to Honor St Francis Xavier

In a significant gesture of homage, West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced the renaming of a historic street in central Kolkata. The British-era 'Short Street' will now be known as 'St Francis Xavier Sarani', reflecting a tribute to the 16th-century Catholic missionary St Francis Xavier, renowned for his missionary work and co-founding the Society of Jesus.

The announcement was made by Banerjee during a Christmas gathering at St Xavier's College, underscoring the profound impact St Francis Xavier had in spreading Christianity. 'I am very happy to state that in order to pay our homage to St Francis Xavier, we have decided to rename Short Street. People will remember him for his contribution forever,' she expressed.

Banerjee, who shared her experiences of seeing St Xavier's body in Goa, articulated her excitement about this change, highlighting the deep historical and cultural significance of the figure, particularly his ventures as a pioneer of Christian missions in Japan during the Portuguese Empire.

(With inputs from agencies.)