Boosting Char Dham's Capacity: Uttarakhand's Pilgrimage Preparedness Plan

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has urged officials to boost the carrying capacity of the Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri temples. The directive comes amidst increasing pilgrim numbers and substantial reconstruction projects aimed at improving visitor facilities.

During a high-level meeting, Dhami instructed officials to prepare meticulously for the next Char Dham Yatra season. He emphasized the need for comprehensive infrastructure development, traffic management, and visitor accommodations, urging early planning for the pilgrimage routes and facilities.

Dhami also highlighted the importance of technological advancements in streamlining travel registration processes. Plans to engage with pilgrimage priests for valuable insights and identify additional parking along routes were also discussed, underscoring a holistic approach to upgrading Char Dham's pilgrimage experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)