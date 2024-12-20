Boosting Char Dham's Capacity: Uttarakhand's Pilgrimage Preparedness Plan
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami instructs officials to enhance the carrying capacity of Char Dham temples. With increased pilgrim numbers, development efforts focus on infrastructure, digital technology, and the formation of a yatra authority. Plans include consulting pilgrimage priests and identifying new parking areas.
- Country:
- India
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has urged officials to boost the carrying capacity of the Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri temples. The directive comes amidst increasing pilgrim numbers and substantial reconstruction projects aimed at improving visitor facilities.
During a high-level meeting, Dhami instructed officials to prepare meticulously for the next Char Dham Yatra season. He emphasized the need for comprehensive infrastructure development, traffic management, and visitor accommodations, urging early planning for the pilgrimage routes and facilities.
Dhami also highlighted the importance of technological advancements in streamlining travel registration processes. Plans to engage with pilgrimage priests for valuable insights and identify additional parking along routes were also discussed, underscoring a holistic approach to upgrading Char Dham's pilgrimage experience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Assam Cabinet Unveils Landmark Decisions in Infrastructure and Education
ENOC's HTL Completes Strategic Pipeline Project in Singapore, Boosting Energy Infrastructure
Biden’s Angola Visit Boosts Zambia-Lobito Rail Project; AFC Leads $1 Billion Infrastructure Investment
Maharashtra will continue on path of development in social, infrastructure, industrial sectors with speed: CM Devendra Fadnavis.
16th GRIHA Summit Concludes, Unveiling Innovative Sustainability Initiatives and a Forward-looking Vision for Resilient Infrastructure