Uttar Pradesh Rises High: Second Largest Forest Cover Increase
Uttar Pradesh recorded the second-highest increase in forest and tree cover in India, expanding by 559 sq km. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directives contributed significantly. India overall saw a 1,445 sq km rise in such cover, aligning with climate commitments to the Paris Agreement.
Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a leader in environmental conservation, registering the second-largest growth in forest and tree cover across India. The state achieved a significant increase of 559 square kilometers in its green expanse according to the latest India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2023.
State officials expressed optimism about further successes, crediting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's proactive strategies which called for stakeholders across sectors to plant more trees. Minister Arun Kumar Saxena hailed this achievement as the result of collective action, highlighting it as a notable accomplishment trailing only Chhattisgarh.
The latest national data indicates that since 2021, India has augmented its forest and tree cover by 1,445 square kilometers, reaching a total of 25.17 percent of geographic land, in alignment with its Paris Agreement climate goals. The country's concerted efforts have resulted in an additional carbon sink of 2.29 billion tonnes compared to 2005 levels.
