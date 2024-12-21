Vrindavan Temple Enforces Dress Code for Cultural Dignity
Vrindavan's Thakur Bankebihari Temple requests visitors to dress modestly to maintain the temple's cultural dignity. The appeal targets attire deemed inappropriate, such as mini skirts and torn jeans, and is communicated through media and city banners to address the anticipated New Year rush.
In a move to uphold cultural dignity, Vrindavan's Thakur Bankebihari Temple has urged devotees to dress modestly during their visits. The temple emphasizes that mini skirts, torn jeans, and similar attire are inappropriate for the sacred environment.
The temple's appeal comes in anticipation of increased footfall as the New Year approaches. Authorities have disseminated the message through various media outlets and banners along roads leading to the temple.
Munish Sharma, temple manager, highlighted that many visitors, especially tourists, have been seen wearing casual attire, which contradicts the traditional respect the temple maintains. Thousands of both domestic and international visitors frequent the temple annually.
