Freedom of Faith: CM Reddy's Christmas Assurance

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy pledged the Congress government's commitment to religious freedom and protection of the Christian community during Christmas celebrations. He emphasized tolerance and recognized Christian contributions to health and education. State ministers and Congress leaders joined the event, reinforcing support for religious harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-12-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 22:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

During a speech at Christmas celebrations at L B Stadium, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy assured that the Congress government is committed to ensuring religious freedom for all.

He stated that anyone speaking against another religion would not be tolerated while emphasizing protections for the Christian community, including specific welfare programmes for Dalit Christians.

Reddy lauded the significant contributions of Christian organizations in education and health sectors. Several state officials and Congress leaders, including TPCC President B Mahesh Kumar Goud, were present to show solidarity.

