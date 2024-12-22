Allu Arjun Appeals for Responsible Fandom Amidst Controversy
Telugu cinema star Allu Arjun urged fans not to use abusive language following allegations against him in a stampede case at Sandhya Theatre. A woman died and a boy was injured during an event for Arjun's film, 'Pushpa 2'. Telangana Chief Minister alleged Arjun attended without permission, which he denies.
Telugu cinema star Allu Arjun has called on his fans to refrain from using abusive language, both online and offline, amid fresh allegations linked to a stampede incident at Sandhya Theatre.
The incident, which occurred during a premiere for Arjun's latest film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', led to the death of a 35-year-old woman and injured her eight-year-old son in Hyderabad. Thousands had gathered at the theatre, prompting chaotic scenes. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy alleged that Arjun visited the venue without required police permission, an accusation the actor denied.
The actor took to social media, urging his fans to express themselves responsibly and not engage with fake profiles spreading abuse. He refuted claims of a roadshow and stated that police directed his theater visit. Arjun, arrested in connection with the incident, was granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court.
