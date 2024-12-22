Controversy Erupts Over Allu Arjun Film Stampede
Members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee vandalized items at actor Allu Arjun's residence, protesting a fatal stampede during a screening of his movie 'Pushpa-2'. They criticized the profit motives in films, claiming audience safety is neglected. Police detained the demonstrators.
A group identifying as part of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee vandalized actor Allu Arjun's property in Hyderabad on Sunday. The demonstration was sparked by a stampede at a cinema, leading to a woman's death during the premiere of his latest film, 'Pushpa-2'.
The group vociferously protested outside Arjun's residence, condemning the film industry's focus on profits over audience safety. The demonstrators left behind a placard highlighting their concerns before being taken into custody by law enforcement authorities.
The Osmania University Joint Action Committee previously led movements for Telangana statehood, marking their influence in regional socio-political issues.
