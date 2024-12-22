Controversy Erupts Over Allu Arjun Film Stampede

A group identifying as part of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee vandalized actor Allu Arjun's property in Hyderabad on Sunday. The demonstration was sparked by a stampede at a cinema, leading to a woman's death during the premiere of his latest film, 'Pushpa-2'.

The group vociferously protested outside Arjun's residence, condemning the film industry's focus on profits over audience safety. The demonstrators left behind a placard highlighting their concerns before being taken into custody by law enforcement authorities.

The Osmania University Joint Action Committee previously led movements for Telangana statehood, marking their influence in regional socio-political issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)