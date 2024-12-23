Left Menu

Devotion Beyond Music: The Generous Heart of Mohammed Rafi

Mohammed Rafi, a revered Indian playback singer known for his kindness and philanthropy, faced rejection when a mosque returned his donation, deeming his earnings from singing illegitimate. Despite the setback, Rafi continued to help those in need, a habit inspired by a fakir he admired in childhood.

Updated: 23-12-2024 13:47 IST
Mohammed Rafi
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary Indian playback singer Mohammed Rafi, renowned for his generosity, encountered a profound disheartening moment when a mosque committee rejected his Rs 5,000 donation, deeming his income from singing as 'illegitimate'. This decision, based on interpretations by certain religious figures, surprised many and left Rafi deeply hurt.

This incident is recounted by his daughter-in-law Yasmin Khalid Rafi in her 2012 biography, 'Mohammed Rafi: My Abba'. Despite the controversy, Rafi remained committed to philanthropy, a trait rooted in his childhood experiences with a fakir who performed Sufi music, inspiring Rafi's path in music.

An anecdote from Rafi's life illustrates his unwavering charity. During a monsoon, while dropping his son at school, Rafi encountered a beggar who sang one of his own songs. Touched by this gesture, Rafi gifted the man Rs 100, demonstrating his enduring empathy and generosity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

