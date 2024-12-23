Sisterhood Stands Strong: Support for Blake Lively Amid Harassment Claims

In a show of solidarity, America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel have expressed their support for fellow actress Blake Lively. This comes after Lively accused her director and co-star Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment.

Lively's allegations have had significant repercussions, leading to Baldoni being dropped by his agency, WME. The director's attorney, Bryan Freedman, strongly denies the allegations, labeling them as false.

The ongoing support for Lively from her co-stars, including Amy Schumer, is emphasized through social media; it highlights the challenges women face in demanding safe work environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)