End of an Era: The Cinematic Legacy of Shyam Benegal

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar mourned the passing of illustrious filmmaker Shyam Benegal, a pioneer of India's parallel cinema. Benegal, known for classics like 'Ankur', passed away from chronic kidney disease at 88. His work has left an indelible mark on the world of art and filmmaking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 23-12-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 22:09 IST
Shyam Benegal
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed heartfelt condolences over the demise of revered filmmaker Shyam Benegal. Kumar highlighted the immense void Benegal's passing leaves in the fields of art and filmmaking, emphasizing his iconic status and contribution to Indian cinema.

Shyam Benegal, integral to the inception of India's parallel cinema movement, passed away at Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital, as confirmed by his daughter, Pia Benegal. The filmmaker succumbed to chronic kidney disease after battling it for several years.

Benegal's extensive filmography, including renowned titles such as 'Bhumika' and 'Junoon', cements his legacy in Hindi cinema. His latest project, the biographical film 'Mujib: The Making of a Nation', was released in 2023, further showcasing his enduring impact on the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

