End of an Era: The Cinematic Legacy of Shyam Benegal
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar mourned the passing of illustrious filmmaker Shyam Benegal, a pioneer of India's parallel cinema. Benegal, known for classics like 'Ankur', passed away from chronic kidney disease at 88. His work has left an indelible mark on the world of art and filmmaking.
- Country:
- India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed heartfelt condolences over the demise of revered filmmaker Shyam Benegal. Kumar highlighted the immense void Benegal's passing leaves in the fields of art and filmmaking, emphasizing his iconic status and contribution to Indian cinema.
Shyam Benegal, integral to the inception of India's parallel cinema movement, passed away at Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital, as confirmed by his daughter, Pia Benegal. The filmmaker succumbed to chronic kidney disease after battling it for several years.
Benegal's extensive filmography, including renowned titles such as 'Bhumika' and 'Junoon', cements his legacy in Hindi cinema. His latest project, the biographical film 'Mujib: The Making of a Nation', was released in 2023, further showcasing his enduring impact on the industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tejashwi Yadav Slams Nitish Kumar Over Alleged Misuse of Funds
Demands for Apology Escalate After Lalu Prasad's Remark Against Nitish Kumar
Tejashwi Yadav Slams Nitish Kumar Over Alleged Misuse of Public Funds
Bihar BJP Chiefs Affirmation of Nitish Kumar's Leadership for 2025 Polls Amid Speculations
Nitish Kumar's Development Wave: Rs 752 Crore Projects Unveiled in Bihar