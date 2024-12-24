Experience Divine Comfort at IRCTC's Mahakumbh Gram Tent City
IRCTC's Mahakumbh Gram Tent City offers state-of-the-art accommodation near Triveni Sangam for Mahakumbh 2025. Equipped with modern amenities, it ensures comfort with Super Deluxe and Villa Tents. The Tent City facilitates direct bookings and IRCTC packages, promising a rich spiritual experience.
IRCTC is gearing up to host visitors at the Mahakumbh Gram – Tent City in Prayagraj. Just 3.5 km from Triveni Sangam, it integrates comfort with spiritual enrichment, offering unmatched access to bathing ghats.
The Tent City offers Super Deluxe and Villa Tents with modern amenities like ensuite bathrooms, 24-hour water supply, and hospitality services. Security is heightened with CCTV surveillance, and emergency assistance is available round the clock.
Bookings for the Mahakumbh 2025 are open. Visitors can reserve through IRCTC's website, selecting from various tent types to suit their needs. IRCTC's dedication to excellence ensures a memorable spiritual journey for all.
