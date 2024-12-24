Left Menu

Experience Divine Comfort at IRCTC's Mahakumbh Gram Tent City

IRCTC's Mahakumbh Gram Tent City offers state-of-the-art accommodation near Triveni Sangam for Mahakumbh 2025. Equipped with modern amenities, it ensures comfort with Super Deluxe and Villa Tents. The Tent City facilitates direct bookings and IRCTC packages, promising a rich spiritual experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 14:10 IST
Experience Divine Comfort at IRCTC's Mahakumbh Gram Tent City
  • Country:
  • India

IRCTC is gearing up to host visitors at the Mahakumbh Gram – Tent City in Prayagraj. Just 3.5 km from Triveni Sangam, it integrates comfort with spiritual enrichment, offering unmatched access to bathing ghats.

The Tent City offers Super Deluxe and Villa Tents with modern amenities like ensuite bathrooms, 24-hour water supply, and hospitality services. Security is heightened with CCTV surveillance, and emergency assistance is available round the clock.

Bookings for the Mahakumbh 2025 are open. Visitors can reserve through IRCTC's website, selecting from various tent types to suit their needs. IRCTC's dedication to excellence ensures a memorable spiritual journey for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024