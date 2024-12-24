Left Menu

Remembering Shyam Benegal: Maestro of Parallel Cinema

Farida Jalal fondly remembers Shyam Benegal, the soft-spoken filmmaker who revolutionized 'parallel cinema' in the 1970s and '80s. Jalal recalls his remarkable ability to bring out the best in actors like her in 'Mammo'. Benegal's extensive filmography left a lasting impact on Indian cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 17:09 IST
Shyam Benegal
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal, known for pioneering the 'parallel cinema' movement in the 1970s and '80s, passed away at a Mumbai hospital due to chronic kidney disease at 90. His dedication to highlighting rich narratives through films left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

Actor Farida Jalal reminisces about her experience working with Benegal, especially during the making of the 1994 film 'Mammo', where she played the title role. Describing him as disciplined, soft-spoken, and artistically gifted, Jalal highlights how he encouraged actors to fully embrace their characters.

Benegal's legacy includes a varied filmography encompassing feature films like 'Mandi', 'Nishant', and TV shows such as 'Bharat Ek Khoj'. His most recent directorial venture, 'Mujib: The Making of a Nation', was released to theaters in 2023. Colleagues and fans mourn the loss of a true cinematic visionary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

