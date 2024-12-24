Left Menu

Celebrating a Century: Mohammed Rafi's Timeless Legacy

Fans from across India convened at Mohammed Rafi's birthplace in Kotla Sultan Singh to commemorate his 100th birth anniversary. Revered as India's iconic playback singer, Rafi's music continues to enthrall audiences. The celebration included tributes at his statue and a tour of his childhood surroundings.

Mohammed Rafi
  • Country:
  • India

Fans of legendary Indian playback singer Mohammed Rafi gathered in Kotla Sultan Singh village near Amritsar to mark his 100th birth anniversary. Admirers from various parts of the country, including Om Prakash from Jammu and 80-year-old Adarsh Kumar Pruthi from Delhi, paid homage to the music icon.

The centenary celebration saw over 50 Rafi enthusiasts cutting a ceremonial cake and visiting significant spots from Rafi's early years, such as his childhood home and school. Guided tours took fans around his old household location, now privately owned.

Rafi's remarkable career began with public performances in his teens and spanned standout collaborations with Bollywood stars and celebrated music directors. His melodious legacy, including hits like "Chura liya hai tumne" and "Yeh duniya yeh mehfil", remains vibrant in the hearts of millions.

