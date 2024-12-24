Uniting Cultures: 'Aalpona' Brings Harmony to Kolkata Churches

In a bid to promote communal harmony, two Kolkata churches have embraced the traditional Bengali art of 'aalpona' for their Christmas decorations. These unique motifs, typically seen in Hindu festivals, now adorn the floors of both the Greek Orthodox Church and the Sacred Heart Church, thanks to the creative efforts of Mudar Patherya, a Muslim businessman and activist, and his Hindu collaborators, Ratnaboli Ghosh and Prasanta Sain.

The idea, which germinated from a simple thought to merge cultural heritage with religious celebration, has found a welcoming response from church authorities and the broader community. Patherya expressed that 'aalpona' represents Bengal's rich cultural tapestry and transcends religious boundaries. The artistic venture began in 2022 and has since grown, with the paintings remaining in place for a year due to popular demand.

Ratnaboli Ghosh, a retired teacher, reflects on the journey with pride as the art form has sparked interest and admiration among locals, further cementing the secular spirit of Kolkata. Father Raphael Maity of the Greek Orthodox Church praised the initiative, appreciating how 'aalpona' complements the church's architectural grandeur and embodies the teachings of love and patience synonymous with the spirit of Christmas.

(With inputs from agencies.)