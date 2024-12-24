Kolkata Churches Embrace Bengal's 'Aalpona' Art for Christmas Harmony

In a heartwarming festive gesture, two Kolkata churches, including an orthodox parish, are embracing Bengal's traditional 'aalpona' art to spread a message of communal harmony this Christmas. The artwork, typically part of Hindu festivals, is now beautifully adorning sacred Christian spaces.

Inspired by Mudar Patherya, a Muslim businessman and social activist, this artistic undertaking brought together Hindu artists Ratnaboli Ghosh and Prasanta Sain. Together, they have painted the Greek Orthodox Church in Kalighat and the Sacred Heart Church, mixing cultural forms during the Christmas festivities.

Father Raphael Maity of the Greek Orthodox Church praised the harmonious fusion of traditions, stating it reflects Christ's teachings in these troubled times. The venture, initially met with hesitations by church authorities, is now widely celebrated, exemplifying Kolkata's secular spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)