Tallulah Willis Engaged: A Starry Love Tale

In a heartwarming announcement, Tallulah Willis, daughter of renowned actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, has revealed her engagement to musician Justin Acee. The news was shared via Instagram, where Tallulah displayed a dazzling engagement ring.

The couple's relationship timeline remains under wraps, but Tallulah, a prominent figure in Hollywood's next generation, has previously been linked to Dillon Buss, a director known for 'Motion for Action'. Their engagement ended in 2023, marking a significant chapter in her personal life.

Adding another layer to her story, Tallulah disclosed her autism diagnosis in March, underscoring her journey through personal and public challenges with grace and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)