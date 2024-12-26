Left Menu

Honoring the Bravery of Guru Gobind Singh and His Sons

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the sacrifices made by Guru Gobind Singh for the protection of culture and religion during Veer Bal Diwas. The day commemorates the martyrdom of the Guru's sons, Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, inspiring future generations to remember their bravery.

On Veer Bal Diwas, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the immense sacrifices made by Guru Gobind Singh for the nation's protection. He spoke passionately about the Sikh Guru's commitment to safeguarding culture and religion.

The commemoration on December 26, which began in 2022, marks the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh's sons, famously known as the Sahibzades, Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh.

Fadnavis, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, urged the public to honor the bravery of Zorawar and Fateh Singh. He stressed the importance of passing on their story of courage and sacrifice to future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

