The Unforeseen Path: The Humorous Manmohan Singh
A new book by Daman Singh reveals the unexpected journey of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who abandoned a pre-medical course to pursue economics. The book highlights his wit, challenges at Cambridge, and personal anecdotes, painting a vivid picture of a man driven by curiosity and humor.
- Country:
- India
Manmohan Singh started a pre-medical course at his father's insistence but dropped out after losing interest, according to a book by his daughter. Economics, however, captivated him as he pondered poverty and wealth distribution.
Despite financial struggles at Cambridge University, Singh's humor shone, as documented by Daman Singh. His frugality often meant skipped meals or sustenance from chocolate bars.
Known for his quick wit, Singh was fond of nicknames, personalizing them for family and friends. Despite life's challenges, his humorous nature was an enduring trait, as revealed in 'Strictly Personal: Manmohan and Gursharan.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
