Left Menu

The Unforeseen Path: The Humorous Manmohan Singh

A new book by Daman Singh reveals the unexpected journey of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who abandoned a pre-medical course to pursue economics. The book highlights his wit, challenges at Cambridge, and personal anecdotes, painting a vivid picture of a man driven by curiosity and humor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 23:03 IST
The Unforeseen Path: The Humorous Manmohan Singh
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Manmohan Singh started a pre-medical course at his father's insistence but dropped out after losing interest, according to a book by his daughter. Economics, however, captivated him as he pondered poverty and wealth distribution.

Despite financial struggles at Cambridge University, Singh's humor shone, as documented by Daman Singh. His frugality often meant skipped meals or sustenance from chocolate bars.

Known for his quick wit, Singh was fond of nicknames, personalizing them for family and friends. Despite life's challenges, his humorous nature was an enduring trait, as revealed in 'Strictly Personal: Manmohan and Gursharan.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024