The Quiet Generosity of Manmohan Singh: A Financial Legacy
Manmohan Singh, as finance minister, quietly donated gains from the 1991 rupee devaluation to the PM's National Relief Fund. Singh, known for his silent authority and economic acumen, served India first as finance minister opening up the economy and later as prime minister.
In a remarkable yet understated gesture, Manmohan Singh, India's former finance minister, quietly contributed the gains from the 1991 Indian rupee devaluation to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. This act, unknown to the public until years later, underscores Singh's character.
Ramu Damodaran, then Private Secretary to Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, revealed that Singh handed him a substantial cheque during a routine visit to the PM's office. Despite the significant financial windfall, Singh chose to deposit the amount, demonstrating his commitment to national service.
Singh, revered for his economic prowess and integrity, transformed India's economy as finance minister and subsequently served as prime minister. His quiet leadership style commanded respect and fostered a period of economic liberalization that continues to influence India today.
