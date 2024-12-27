Left Menu

A Brother's Tribute: The Legacy of Nick Starmer

Nick Starmer, younger brother of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, passed away at 60 after battling cancer. Keir Starmer paid tribute to him, highlighting his courage and humor. Nick faced learning difficulties due to birth complications. The prime minister has postponed his holiday to stay home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-12-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 19:42 IST
Nick Starmer, the younger brother of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, has passed away after a battle with cancer, Downing Street announced on Friday. Nick, aged 60, succumbed to his illness on Thursday, prompting an emotional tribute from the prime minister, who described him as a 'wonderful man' who met life's challenges with courage and humor.

The prime minister took a moment to express gratitude towards the medical professionals who cared for his brother, acknowledging their 'skill and compassion.' He also shared that he would remain at home instead of embarking on a planned holiday.

Growing up in Surrey, in a family of four siblings, Nick experienced learning difficulties due to complications at birth. In Tom Baldwin's recent biography, Keir Starmer candidly reflected on his brother's struggles with societal perceptions, emphasizing the importance of language and compassion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

