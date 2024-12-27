Tragedy Strikes: The Loss of Nick Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has suffered a personal loss with the passing of his younger brother, Nick Starmer, who died at 60 after a battle with cancer. A Downing Street spokesman confirmed the news on Friday, noting that Nick died peacefully on December 26th.

In a heartfelt tribute, Keir Starmer described his brother as a "wonderful man" who faced life's challenges with "courage and good humour." The prime minister's plans for a holiday with his family have been canceled in light of the tragedy.

Nick Starmer, who grew up with learning disabilities, was a significant part of the prime minister's life. Keir, the second of four siblings, defended his brother against bullies, reinforcing their deep bond. "Nick was dealt a different set of cards to me — problems I've never had to face," Keir Starmer said in a recent biography.

(With inputs from agencies.)