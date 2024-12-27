Remembering Manmohan Singh: A Legacy Etched in History
Chiranjeevi expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Manmohan Singh, highlighting Singh's profound impact as a Finance Minister and Prime Minister. Chiranjeevi reminisced about his personal interactions with Singh and conveyed condolences to his family, marking Singh's death as a grave loss to the nation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-12-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 20:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Chiranjeevi, the megastar and former minister, expressed his deep sorrow over the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh on Friday, describing Singh as a visionary leader whose contributions to India were transformative.
Singh's tenure as Finance Minister and his two terms as Prime Minister are considered highly successful and have left a lasting impact on the country's history.
Chiranjeevi conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Singh's family, acknowledging the former leader's significant influence and legacy. Singh, known as the architect of India's economic reforms, passed away at AIIMS in New Delhi at the age of 92.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Accident Claims Life of Indian Student in Leicestershire
IMHC 2024 Kicks Off with High-Level Discussions on Preserving and Advancing India’s Maritime Legacy
India's Creative Youth Shine at INSD's Gala Extravaganza
India and Britain Gear Up for Free Trade Talks
India and Britain Set to Resume Free Trade Agreement Talks