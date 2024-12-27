Remembering Manmohan Singh: A Legacy Etched in History

Chiranjeevi, the megastar and former minister, expressed his deep sorrow over the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh on Friday, describing Singh as a visionary leader whose contributions to India were transformative.

Singh's tenure as Finance Minister and his two terms as Prime Minister are considered highly successful and have left a lasting impact on the country's history.

Chiranjeevi conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Singh's family, acknowledging the former leader's significant influence and legacy. Singh, known as the architect of India's economic reforms, passed away at AIIMS in New Delhi at the age of 92.

(With inputs from agencies.)