Left Menu

Remembering Manmohan Singh: A Legacy Etched in History

Chiranjeevi expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Manmohan Singh, highlighting Singh's profound impact as a Finance Minister and Prime Minister. Chiranjeevi reminisced about his personal interactions with Singh and conveyed condolences to his family, marking Singh's death as a grave loss to the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-12-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 20:43 IST
Remembering Manmohan Singh: A Legacy Etched in History
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Chiranjeevi, the megastar and former minister, expressed his deep sorrow over the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh on Friday, describing Singh as a visionary leader whose contributions to India were transformative.

Singh's tenure as Finance Minister and his two terms as Prime Minister are considered highly successful and have left a lasting impact on the country's history.

Chiranjeevi conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Singh's family, acknowledging the former leader's significant influence and legacy. Singh, known as the architect of India's economic reforms, passed away at AIIMS in New Delhi at the age of 92.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024