Blaze Disrupts Bryant Park Holiday Market

A fire broke out at Bryant Park's holiday market in New York City, destroying two kiosks. No injuries were reported. The cause remains unknown, but the incident follows another recent market fire in Herald Square. Firefighters swiftly responded to control the blaze at the popular tourist location.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 27-12-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 21:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A fire erupted at the holiday market in New York City's Bryant Park on Friday morning, sending flames and smoke into the midtown Manhattan sky. Firefighters quickly responded to the scene, successfully extinguishing the blaze.

According to the fire department, no injuries occurred, though the fire did destroy at least two market kiosks. Details about what caused the fire remain undetermined, but officials are investigating.

Photos from the site revealed the aftermath of the fire, with firefighters encircling the charred frameworks of several stalls. This incident echoes another fire at Herald Square's holiday market just two weeks earlier.

(With inputs from agencies.)

