'Wicked' Director Jon M. Chu Aims High as Art-House Films Gain Global Acclaim

The entertainment world sees noteworthy developments: 'Wicked' film director Jon M. Chu is under pressure to deliver a masterpiece, NBA's Christmas Day viewership soared amidst NFL-Netflix competition, and an Indian art-house film, 'All We Imagine as Light', garners critical acclaim and international awards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 10:26 IST
The bustling world of entertainment is witnessing some significant developments. Jon M. Chu, known for his directorial prowess, is at the helm of the musical film 'Wicked'. Facing pressure from himself and the Universal Pictures team, Chu eagerly anticipates fulfilling the high expectations attached to these beloved characters.

In a notable surge, the NBA recorded its most-viewed Christmas Day lineup in five years. The league, which contended with the NFL's entry into the streaming arena via Netflix, drew an average of 5.25 million viewers per game, marking an 84% increase over the previous year.

In Bollywood-centric India, an art-house film titled 'All We Imagine as Light' is breaking new ground. The multi-lingual movie has swept international awards, including the Grand Prix at Cannes, and is a Golden Globe nominee in the Best Director category, a first for an Indian film. This indicates a growing global appreciation for Indian independent cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

