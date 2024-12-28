Left Menu

Ayodhya's Grand Ram Temple: A New Year Attraction

Ayodhya is preparing for a surge in tourists as the New Year nears, marking a year since the Ram Temple consecration. Accommodations are mostly booked, extended darshan hours are planned, and security measures are in place. The temple's inauguration has significantly boosted regional tourism.

Ayodhya | Updated: 28-12-2024 13:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As the New Year approaches, Ayodhya is bracing for an influx of tourists, marking the first full year since the Ram Temple's consecration in January. The temple town has seen a dramatic rise in religious tourism.

With nearly all accommodations booked, the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is extending 'darshan' timings. Ankit Mishra, a local hotel owner, confirmed full bookings until January 15, as some lodges now charge over Rs 10,000 per night.

Safety concerns are addressed with robust security for sites like the Ram Temple. The surge is part of a larger tourism boom in Uttar Pradesh, with Ayodhya playing a significant role, as noted by the state's tourism department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

