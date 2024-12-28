Left Menu

Chess Showdown: Carlsen's Rule Defiance Sparks Controversy

Five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand revealed that Magnus Carlsen was disqualified from the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship for refusing to follow dress code rules. Despite several warnings and a fine, Carlsen insisted on wearing jeans, leading to his removal from the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 28-12-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 21:10 IST
Viswanathan Anand

In a dramatic turn of events at the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship, five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand disclosed that Magnus Carlsen's refusal to comply with dress code regulations led to his disqualification.

The tournament, held on Wall Street, saw Carlsen, the defending champion, fined $200 for contravening the explicit rule against wearing jeans. Despite repeated requests, Carlsen rejected the arbiter's instruction to change his attire, prompting his removal from the event.

Anand, serving as the deputy president of the chess governing body FIDE, explained to Chessbase India that the decision was unavoidable, as Carlsen remained adamant about prioritizing his principles over the regulations. The enforced rules were applied uniformly, with other competitors adjusting their attire voluntarily.

(With inputs from agencies.)

