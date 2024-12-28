Chess Showdown: Carlsen's Rule Defiance Sparks Controversy

In a dramatic turn of events at the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship, five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand disclosed that Magnus Carlsen's refusal to comply with dress code regulations led to his disqualification.

The tournament, held on Wall Street, saw Carlsen, the defending champion, fined $200 for contravening the explicit rule against wearing jeans. Despite repeated requests, Carlsen rejected the arbiter's instruction to change his attire, prompting his removal from the event.

Anand, serving as the deputy president of the chess governing body FIDE, explained to Chessbase India that the decision was unavoidable, as Carlsen remained adamant about prioritizing his principles over the regulations. The enforced rules were applied uniformly, with other competitors adjusting their attire voluntarily.

