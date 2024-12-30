Journey of a Lifetime: Jimmy Carter's Centenary Legacy
Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States and a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, dies at the age of 100. Carter's life was marked by his presidential tenure, humanitarian efforts, and advocacy for human rights. His legacy includes mediating international conflicts and promoting global peace.
- Country:
- United States
Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States, and a giant in global humanitarian efforts, passed away at the age of 100. Carter's long and distinguished career was characterized by his dedication to human rights, international diplomacy, and public service.
Born in 1924 in Plains, Georgia, Carter's early life revolved around his family's peanut farming business. He graduated from the US Naval Academy in 1946 and served in the Navy until 1953. His political journey began with his election as governor of Georgia in 1970, and he became president in 1976 following the Watergate scandal.
Post-presidency, Carter co-founded the Carter Centre, focusing on resolving conflicts, protecting human rights, and preventing diseases. His efforts earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002. Carter's tremendous impact on global peace and democracy remains a testament to his unwavering commitment to service.
(With inputs from agencies.)
