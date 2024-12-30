Left Menu

Iconic Moments: Asha Bhosle Rocks Karan Aujla's Tauba Tauba

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla expressed gratitude after legendary singer Asha Bhosle performed his hit song 'Tauba Tauba' at her Dubai concert. Aujla shared videos of the 91-year-old icon grooving to the song, stating it was iconic to see his creation performed by a musical legend.

Updated: 30-12-2024 14:27 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 13:27 IST
  • India

Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla shared his sentiments of gratitude as veteran singer Asha Bhosle performed his chart-topping hit 'Tauba Tauba' during her recent Dubai concert. The unexpected rendition by the 91-year-old musical legend quickly went viral, sparking widespread admiration.

Aujla's reaction came via Instagram, where he highlighted the honor of having Bhosle, revered as the 'living goddess of music,' perform a song he penned in his youth. The upbeat track, which gained popularity through its challenging choreography by Bosco Martis, was further brought into the limelight by reels of fans attempting the dance moves.

While Aujla continues his 'It Was All A Dream' tour, with performances lined up in Jaipur and an upcoming gig in Ahmedabad, this moment stands out as a career milestone. Bhosle, known for her diverse music legacy spanning numerous hits across decades, has left an indelible mark by embracing Aujla's work.

