President Murmu Graces Karnataka with Strategic Visits

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Karnataka to attend the golden jubilee of NIMHANS and inaugurate KLE Cancer Hospital. She will be joined by Karnataka's Chief Minister, the Union Health Minister, and the State Medical Education Minister. Security measures include a temporary no-fly zone near NIMHANS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-01-2025 09:30 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 09:03 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Karnataka this Friday, where she will participate in key ceremonies and events. Her busy itinerary includes attending the golden jubilee celebrations of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru, highlighting the institute's legacy in mental health care and research.

During her visit, Murmu will be accompanied by Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Union Health Minister J P Nadda, and State Minister for Medical Education Sharanaprakash R Patil. The event is expected to draw significant attention and reflect on the collaborative efforts in advancing mental health initiatives.

The President's day-long agenda also includes the inauguration of the KLE Cancer Hospital in Belagavi, signaling a focus on expanding healthcare access in the region. In light of her visit, authorities have enforced a temporary no-fly zone around NIMHANS, ensuring heightened security from 8 am to 3 pm on January 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)

