President Murmu Graces Karnataka with Strategic Visits

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Karnataka this Friday, where she will participate in key ceremonies and events. Her busy itinerary includes attending the golden jubilee celebrations of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru, highlighting the institute's legacy in mental health care and research.

During her visit, Murmu will be accompanied by Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Union Health Minister J P Nadda, and State Minister for Medical Education Sharanaprakash R Patil. The event is expected to draw significant attention and reflect on the collaborative efforts in advancing mental health initiatives.

The President's day-long agenda also includes the inauguration of the KLE Cancer Hospital in Belagavi, signaling a focus on expanding healthcare access in the region. In light of her visit, authorities have enforced a temporary no-fly zone around NIMHANS, ensuring heightened security from 8 am to 3 pm on January 2.

