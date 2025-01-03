GJC Announces New Leadership for 2025-26

Left Menu

The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council announced the appointment of Rakesh Rokde as chairman and Avinash Gupta as vice chairman for the term 2025-26. The elections for the 21-member Council were held in December 2024. The new leadership aims to focus on skill development, promoting 'Make in India' initiatives, and enhancing consumer confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 16:17 IST
The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) introduced Rakesh Rokde as its new chairman and Avinash Gupta as vice chairman for the 2025-26 term. The announcements came after elections conducted in December 2024, according to an official statement.

Rakesh Rokde, representing Rokde Jewellers in Nagpur, takes over from Saiyam Mehra. Before this, Rokde was the vice chairman and Legal Committee Convener for the council, showcasing his extensive experience and leadership capabilities.

The newly elected leadership is set to target several key objectives: fostering skill development, advancing 'Make in India' efforts, improving transparency to boost consumer confidence, and addressing concerns of stakeholders, including artisans, traders, and retailers.

