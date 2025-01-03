Trailblazing Legacy: Remembering Mary Ann Krupsak

Mary Ann Krupsak, who broke barriers as the first woman elected to a statewide office in New York by becoming lieutenant governor in 1974, has passed away at the age of 92.

She died Saturday at her residence on Seneca Lake, as confirmed by an online obituary released Thursday. Krupsak, a dedicated Democrat, served a single term alongside Governor Hugh Carey before her unsuccessful primary bid against him in 1978.

Born in Schenectady, Krupsak's academic pursuits took her to the University of Rochester, Boston University, and the University of Chicago. Her political career began in the New York state Assembly in 1968 and spanned roles in both the Assembly and Senate prior to her lieutenant governor tenure. Krupsak's post-office life included significant roles at her law firm, and her work notably helped preserve New York City's iconic Radio City Music Hall. She leaves behind a legacy of service and leadership.

