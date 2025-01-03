Left Menu

Trailblazing Legacy: Remembering Mary Ann Krupsak

Mary Ann Krupsak, the first woman elected to statewide office in New York as lieutenant governor in 1974, has died at age 92. A lifelong Democrat, Krupsak served one term with Governor Hugh Carey and later challenged him in the 1978 gubernatorial primary. Her legacy includes saving Radio City Music Hall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 03-01-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 23:11 IST
Trailblazing Legacy: Remembering Mary Ann Krupsak
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Mary Ann Krupsak, who broke barriers as the first woman elected to a statewide office in New York by becoming lieutenant governor in 1974, has passed away at the age of 92.

She died Saturday at her residence on Seneca Lake, as confirmed by an online obituary released Thursday. Krupsak, a dedicated Democrat, served a single term alongside Governor Hugh Carey before her unsuccessful primary bid against him in 1978.

Born in Schenectady, Krupsak's academic pursuits took her to the University of Rochester, Boston University, and the University of Chicago. Her political career began in the New York state Assembly in 1968 and spanned roles in both the Assembly and Senate prior to her lieutenant governor tenure. Krupsak's post-office life included significant roles at her law firm, and her work notably helped preserve New York City's iconic Radio City Music Hall. She leaves behind a legacy of service and leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025