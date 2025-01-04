Left Menu

Sundays with Jimmy: A Legacy of Faith and Service

Maranatha Baptist Church became a hub of inspiration as former U.S. President Jimmy Carter shared his teachings, blending faith with a deep commitment to humanitarian causes. His Sunday school classes, drawing people from all over, reflected Carter's enduring wisdom, humor, and profound impact on people of diverse backgrounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Plains | Updated: 04-01-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 10:38 IST
Sundays with Jimmy: A Legacy of Faith and Service
Jimmy Carter
  • Country:
  • United States

At the Maranatha Baptist Church in southwest Georgia, a unique community emerged around the teachings of Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States. Here, Carter offered guidance and inspiration, drawing from his deep well of experience in both politics and humanitarian work.

Known for his down-to-earth approach, Carter welcomed diverse audiences — from all walks of life — to his bi-monthly Sunday school classes. Despite the Secret Service presence, the atmosphere remained warm and welcoming, with attendees often traveling miles to listen to his timely Bible-inspired teachings.

Carter, who taught until well into his 90s, intertwined anecdotes from his global humanitarian efforts with lessons of faith, leaving a lasting impact on those who heard him speak. His commitment to service and faith continues to inspire, even after health challenges and the pandemic ended his Sunday gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025