Sundays with Jimmy: A Legacy of Faith and Service

At the Maranatha Baptist Church in southwest Georgia, a unique community emerged around the teachings of Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States. Here, Carter offered guidance and inspiration, drawing from his deep well of experience in both politics and humanitarian work.

Known for his down-to-earth approach, Carter welcomed diverse audiences — from all walks of life — to his bi-monthly Sunday school classes. Despite the Secret Service presence, the atmosphere remained warm and welcoming, with attendees often traveling miles to listen to his timely Bible-inspired teachings.

Carter, who taught until well into his 90s, intertwined anecdotes from his global humanitarian efforts with lessons of faith, leaving a lasting impact on those who heard him speak. His commitment to service and faith continues to inspire, even after health challenges and the pandemic ended his Sunday gatherings.

