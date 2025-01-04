Kerala's School Youth Festival: A Celebration of Art and Unity

On Saturday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted the pivotal role of art festivals in cultivating love, unity, and harmony in the state. Speaking at the 63rd state School Youth Festival, he stressed the importance of nurturing artistic talents alongside promoting values like unity and mutual respect.

CM Vijayan urged participants and organizers to focus on talent and creativity, avoiding conflicts that often tarnish such events. 'Art festivals aim to strengthen love, coexistence, and unity among people,' he asserted, encouraging participants to value participation over prize-winning.

In an online post, Vijayan noted the festival is Asia's largest youth arts festival, celebrating creativity and unity over the next five days. The event will showcase incredible talents and possibly inspire future leaders. He also met with students from Vellarmala school, honored their performances, and reaffirmed the government's role in nurturing artistic talent in education.

(With inputs from agencies.)