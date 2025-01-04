A Hero's Journey: Jimmy Carter's Farewell

On Saturday, a heartfelt farewell to the late Jimmy Carter kicked off in south Georgia, where his remarkable life began over a century ago. The former U.S. president, who passed away at 100, is remembered in a grand procession that commenced from the Phoebe Sumter Medical Centre in Americus.

Carter's flag-draped casket, accompanied by former Secret Service agents and his family, made its poignant journey through the president's cherished hometown of Plains. The procession continues past his childhood home, en route to Atlanta, as part of a series of tributes to this influential leader.

Locals gathered along Plains' streets, in places like the historic train depot where Carter launched his presidential campaign, to pay respects. His life and legacy, marked by peace advocacy and humanitarian work, will be honored in Atlanta and Washington with ceremonial events, culminating in his interment next to his beloved wife, Rosalynn.

(With inputs from agencies.)