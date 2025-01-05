Akshay Kumar Aims for Box Office Comeback with 'Sky Force'

Veteran Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, with a 33-year-long career, is steadfast in his belief that hard work is essential for success. As he aims to reverse his recent box office slump, Kumar focuses on perseverance and varied film projects to regain his footing.

Kumar's upcoming release, 'Sky Force,' an action-packed narrative about India's pioneering airstrike, sees him portray an Indian Air Force officer. Despite recent setbacks, Kumar takes pride in projects like 'Sarfira,' even if they fail commercially, underscoring his commitment to diverse and content-rich cinema.

The movie, directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur, marks the film debut of newcomer Veer Pahariya and also stars Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan. Slated for a January 24 release, 'Sky Force' aims to captivate audiences with its gripping storytelling and fresh talent.

