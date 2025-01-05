Left Menu

Preserving Heritage: India's Tribal Cultural Revival

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the preservation of tribal culture at the Tribal Youth Exchange Program 2025. Highlighting national developments and cultural initiatives, he noted India's rapid economic growth and urged adherence to laws for progress. His remarks followed interactions with youth from several states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 05-01-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 21:17 IST
In a significant nod to cultural preservation, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted ongoing efforts during the Tribal Youth Exchange Program 2025. The program, aimed at showcasing tribal culture, saw participation from youth across Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh.

Adityanath spoke about national growth, lauding the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasized the declaration of November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, honoring Birsa Munda. The chief minister underscored the importance of development, security, and law in governance, urging youth to prioritize national duty.

With India poised to become a major global economy, Adityanath underlined the need for cultural preservation alongside economic growth. He shared a compelling mantra reflecting on national security's impact on individual safety, followed by encouraging words for youth engagement in the nation's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

