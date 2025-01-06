Left Menu

The Brutalist: A Cinematic Journey of Resilience and Artistry

The film 'The Brutalist' is set to debut in India on January 24, following its acclaimed success at the Golden Globe awards. Directed by Brady Corbet and featuring Adrian Brody, the film delves into the life of architect László Toth, exploring the themes of art and perseverance.

'The Brutalist', an award-winning film, is scheduled for release in India on January 24. At the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, it claimed three trophies, including Best Drama and Best Actor.

Directed by Brady Corbet and headlined by Adrian Brody, the film chronicles the poignant journey of László Toth. The Hungarian Jewish architect flees post-World War II Europe for a fresh start in America, encountering a mysterious wealthy client in his new life.

Brody describes the film as a narrative of resilience and excellence amid adversity. It also draws parallels between architecture and filmmaking, both requiring substantial teamwork. The movie, distributed by Warner Bros Discovery, features a star-studded cast including Guy Pearce and Isaach De Bankolé.

