Braving the Freeze: Bulgaria's Epiphany Traditions

Thousands of Orthodox Christian worshippers in Bulgaria defied the winter freeze on Monday, diving into icy waters to honor centuries-old Epiphany traditions.

Across the Balkan nation, young men plunged into rivers and lakes of predominantly Orthodox communities, retrieving crucifixes cast by priests in ceremonies marking the baptism of Jesus Christ.

The custom promises freedom from evil spirits and health throughout the year to those who capture the wooden cross. In Elin Pelin, men in traditional attire gathered in the Lesnovska River for the "mazhko horo" dance, waving national flags and singing.

