Odisha's Avian Paradise: New Bird Museum to Boost Tourism

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida unveiled plans for Odisha's inaugural bird museum at the 5th National Chilika Bird Festival, enhancing tourism and conservation around Chilika Lake.

The museum will celebrate the area's global significance as a hub for migratory birds, drawing visitors from worldwide and promoting Chilika and the Nalabana Bird Sanctuary.

The region ranks as Asia's largest brackish lagoon, noted for its mild climate and diverse avian species, attracting 11.37 lakh birds from 187 species, according to the 2024 census.

(With inputs from agencies.)