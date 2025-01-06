Left Menu

Odisha's Avian Paradise: New Bird Museum to Boost Tourism

Odisha plans to establish its first bird museum in Chilika Lake to promote tourism and conservation, announced Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida at the 5th National Chilika Bird Festival. Chilika is recognized globally as an avian sanctuary, hosting numerous migratory birds from around the world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-01-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 21:23 IST
The museum will celebrate the area's global significance as a hub for migratory birds, drawing visitors from worldwide and promoting Chilika and the Nalabana Bird Sanctuary.

The region ranks as Asia's largest brackish lagoon, noted for its mild climate and diverse avian species, attracting 11.37 lakh birds from 187 species, according to the 2024 census.

(With inputs from agencies.)

